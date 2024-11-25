Home
Vaishno Devi ropeway: Protesters clash with police in anti-project agitation in J&K's Katra

Amid slogans of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', hundreds of protesters held a march and sit-in in Katra town, the base camp for pilgrims visiting the shrine atop Trikuta hill.
PTI
Last Updated : 25 November 2024, 10:41 IST

Published 25 November 2024, 10:41 IST
protestJammu and KashmirclashVaishno Deviropeways

