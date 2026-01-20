Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Valley incomplete without Kashmiri Pandits, people awaiting their return: Mehbooba Mufti

The former chief minister also suggested that reservation of two Assembly seats for Kashmiri Pandits would be preferable.
Last Updated : 20 January 2026, 10:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 January 2026, 10:52 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirMehbooba MuftiKashmiri Pandits

Follow us on :

Follow Us