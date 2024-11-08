Watch | Ruckus in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly again, Engineer Rashid's brother marshalled out of the House

<p>Ruckus erupted in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly again today, where slogans were being raised against PDP.</p>.<p>Engineer Rashid's brother & Awami Ittehad Party MLA, Khurshid Ahmad Sheikh was marshalled out of the House. </p><p>This comes after the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly was adjourned for the day on Thursday following a brawl between the BJP MLAs and marshals, as the opposition members protested against a resolution for the restoration of the erstwhile state's special status for the second consecutive day.</p><p>While the opposition BJP said the resolution is "illegal" and demanded its withdrawal, the speaker said he does not have such powers as anything passed by the House can only be undone by the House itself.</p><p>More to follow...</p>