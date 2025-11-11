Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Who is Dr Umar Nabi? Pulwama doctor at centre of Delhi’s blast probe

Investigators have identified that the 34-year-old allegedly drove the white Hyundai i20 that exploded near the parking area of the Red Fort.
Last Updated : 11 November 2025, 12:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 November 2025, 12:22 IST
India NewsDelhiJammu and Kashmirblast

Follow us on :

Follow Us