<p>Srinagar: Dr Umar Nabi, a young doctor from Pulwama in south Kashmir, has emerged as the prime suspect in the car blast near Delhi's Red Fort Metro Station that killed at least 12 people on Monday. His family, stunned by the revelation, insists he could never be involved in terror activities.<br></p><p>Investigators have identified Dr Nabi, 34, as the man allegedly driving the white Hyundai i20 that exploded near the parking area of the Red Fort Metro Station — a few hundred metres from one of the capital's most guarded monuments.</p><p>The explosion, which tore through vehicles and shattered glass in nearby buildings, has been linked to a recently busted terror module in Faridabad, where police recovered nearly 2,900 kg of explosives and inflammable material from the possession of two more Kashmiri doctors.<br></p><p>According to initial investigations, traces of ammonium nitrate, fuel oil, and detonators found at the site point to an improvised explosive device (IED). The Union Home Ministry has handed the investigation over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).<br></p><p>Back home, Dr Nabi's family in Pulwama is in disbelief. "He called us on Friday, saying he was busy with examinations and would come home in three days," said Muzamil, his sister-in-law. "We struggled for years to get him educated. He was never into politics or violence. This is impossible to believe."<br></p><p>Umar had last visited Kashmir two months ago, Muzamil said.<br></p><p>On Tuesday, Jammu and Kashmir Police collected DNA samples from Dr Nabi's mother in Pulwama to match with human remains recovered from the blast site. "We have taken the mother's sample to confirm the identity of the person driving the car," an official said, adding that two of Umar's brothers accompanied her to the hospital.<br></p><p>Investigators have also detained three people connected with the sale and purchase of the vehicle used in the blast. Delhi Police have registered a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Explosives Act.<br></p><p>While Dr Nabi's whereabouts remain uncertain, police sources suggest he may have perished in the explosion, though final forensic results are awaited. Officials are probing whether the incident was a suicide bombing or an accidental detonation during the transport of explosives.<br></p><p>For now, Koil village remains under a shadow of disbelief and anxiety. "He was the pride of our family," Muzamil said quietly. "Now, we just want the truth to come out."</p>