2 children killed after truck overturns on them in Jharkhand

Last Updated 08 October 2023, 17:19 IST

Two seven-year-old children were killed and one was injured after a truck hit a roadside shop and overturned on them in Jharkhand's Dumka district on Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred at Masliya in the afternoon after the asbestos-loaded truck rammed into the shop and overturned, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Vijay Kumar said.

Three children were playing near the shop when the truck lost its balance and overturned on them, he said.

Two of the three children died on the spot, while the injured one was admitted to a hospital, the DSP said, adding that the truck driver was also injured in the accident.

(Published 08 October 2023, 17:19 IST)
