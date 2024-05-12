Home
3 minors among 4 killed in blast in Jharkhand's Palamu

The blast occurred at a scrap dealer's place in the Manatu police station area, about 190 km from the state capital Ranchi, a senior officer said.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 May 2024, 16:32 IST
Medininagar: At least four persons, including three minors, were killed on Sunday in a blast in Jharkhand's Palamu, police said.

The blast occurred at a scrap dealer's place in the Manatu police station area, about 190 km from the state capital Ranchi, a senior officer said.

The incident took place on the eve of the Lok Sabha elections to four seats including Palamu.

"Four persons, including three minors, were killed in the incident," Palamu Superintendent of Police (SP) Reeshma Ramesan told PTI.

"We are investigating the incident from every angle, including the possibility of a bomb blast," she added.

Published 12 May 2024, 16:32 IST
India NewsJharkhand

