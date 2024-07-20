Amit Shah slams Rahul Gandhi for 'arrogance' despite Congress suffering defeat in Lok Sabha polls

"I want to tell Congress leaders from this dais that NDA got full majority in this election and the BJP alone bagged 240 seats. Everyone knows who won the elections and who formed the government. The entire INDIA bloc could not amass 240 seats. So why this arrogance? We won for the third consecutive term, yet these leaders refuse to accept their defeat." He emphasised that people supported the BJP in the elections, electing Narendra Modi for a third consecutive term.