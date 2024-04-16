'Arrest part of well-orchestrated conspiracy': Hemant Soren moves bail petition

The petition alleged, 'The entire prosecution and arrest of the Petitioner is politically motivated by extraneous considerations and is part of a well-orchestrated conspiracy by the Central Government to browbeat, intimidate and humiliate the prominent opposition leaders like the Petitioner herein so as to coerce them to join the Bharatiya Janata Party or to be part of the National Democratic Alliance.' Soren was arrested by the ED on January 31 in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam immediately after he resigned as the CM.