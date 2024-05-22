Home
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Avian flu outbreak in Ranchi poultry farm, 920 birds culled: Official

'The presence of H5N1, a type of avian influenza A virus, was confirmed in the samples sent to the ICAR-National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal,' the official added.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 May 2024, 08:10 IST
Ranchi: The Jharkhand government on Wednesday sounded an alert after bird flu cases were reported in a poultry farm in state capital Ranchi, an official said.

As many as 920 birds, including 770 ducks, were culled at the Ram Krishna Ashram-run poultry farm – Divyayan Krishi Vigyan Kendra – in Morabadi, the official told PTI.

A total of 4,300 eggs were also destroyed, he said.

The presence of H5N1, a type of avian influenza A virus, was confirmed in the samples sent to the ICAR-National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal, the official added.

Published 22 May 2024, 08:10 IST
