Bidyut Ranjan Sarangi takes oath as new chief justice of Jharkhand HC

Ranchi: Justice Bidyut Ranjan Sarangi took oath as the 15th chief justice of the Jharkhand High Court on Friday.

Governor C P Radhakrishnan administered the oath of office to Sarangi at the Raj Bhavan here.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato attended the swearing-in ceremony, besides several judges and senior government officials.