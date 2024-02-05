Champai Soren wins Jharkhand Assembly trust vote: All you need to know

The Champai Soren government in Jharkhand won the vote of confidence today with 47 votes. The alliance among the JMM, Congress and the RJD has 47 MLAs.
Champai Soren's government went through a floor test today where they sought a vote of confidence from majority MLAs.
Here is all you need to know about Champai Soren's victory:
On January 31, Hemant Soren resigned as Jharkhand Chief Minister after more than seven hours of questioning by the ED in a money laundering case, and senior JMM leader Champai Soren was named his successor.
JMM legislature party leader Champai Soren took oath as the chief minister of Jharkhand on February 2, after his predecessor Hemant Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate. After taking the oath, Champai Soren said: "We will take forward welfare schemes launched by Hemant Soren. I am committed to the development of Jharkhand".
Today, the Champai Soren-led JMM government faced a floor test in the state assembly where they sought majority votes.
The make-or-break vote session started with Governor C P Radhakrishnan's address, during which JMM-led alliance MLAs raised pro-Hemant Soren slogans.
Soon after, Champai Soren moved the confidence motion in the Jharkhand Assembly.
In his appeal for majority, Champai backed Hemant Soren and targeted the BJP-led Centre for using probe agencies like ED for their benefit. He sought support the fellow members "to save democracy."
This was followed by former chief minister Hemant Soren's address who accused the Centre of discrimination against Dalits and Adivasis. "BJP doesn't want a tribal CM to complete 5 years in Jharkhand," Soren said.
As he backed Champai Soren, Hemant also challenged the House to provide proof of his involvement in the land scam. "If proven, I will leave Jharkhand," he said.
Opposition leader Amar Kumar Bauri slammed Hemant Soren as he said that his arrest was based on serious corruption charges. The opposition accused the Congress of not being true to their allies and recalled that Hemant's father Shibu Soren was arrested during Congress rule, and now the grand old party is a JMM ally.
After an exchange of words between the JMM and the opposition, the floor was opened to vote wherein the Champai-led alliance bagged the majority trust with 47 votes. 29 MLAs opposed the motion. The assembly session will now reconvene tomorrow.