JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajharkhand

Congress MP Geeta Kora from Jharkhand's Singhbhum joins BJP

Kora joined the saffron party in the presence of BJP state president Babulal Marandi.
Last Updated 26 February 2024, 09:51 IST

Follow Us

Ranchi: Congress MP from Jharkhand’s Singhbhum (ST) constituency, Geeta Kora, on Monday joined the BJP at its state headquarters.

The move comes months ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Kora joined the saffron party in the presence of BJP state president Babulal Marandi.

"I joined the BJP today. The Congress has put the country in trouble by indulging in appeasement politics. The party says it will take everyone along, but it takes only its family along," she said.

The BJP-AJSU alliance had won 12 out of the 14 parliamentary seats in Jharkhand in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 26 February 2024, 09:51 IST)
India NewsBJPCongressIndian PoliticsJharkhandLok Sabha electionsRanchiBabulal Marandi

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT