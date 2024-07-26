Home
CRPF jawan kills self in Jharkhand

The jawan was posted at Jharkhand's Shila outpost.
PTI
26 July 2024

Chatra: A CRPF jawan allegedly shot himself dead in Jharkhand's Chatra district, police said on Friday.

The jawan was identified as Ashish Kumar Singh, a resident of Uttar Pradesh and was posted in the Shila outpost.

Around 11.30 pm on Thursday, Singh allegedly shot himself dead, Officer-in-Charge of Simaria police station Mayank Kumar said.

The body has been sent to Sadar Hospital, Chatra for postmortem examination and further investigation was on, the police officer added.

Published 26 July 2024, 10:13 IST
