CRPF jawan kills self in Jharkhand

Chatra: A CRPF jawan allegedly shot himself dead in Jharkhand's Chatra district, police said on Friday.

The jawan was identified as Ashish Kumar Singh, a resident of Uttar Pradesh and was posted in the Shila outpost.

Around 11.30 pm on Thursday, Singh allegedly shot himself dead, Officer-in-Charge of Simaria police station Mayank Kumar said.

The body has been sent to Sadar Hospital, Chatra for postmortem examination and further investigation was on, the police officer added.