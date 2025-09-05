Menu
'Elumale' movie review: Taut, intense thriller from Tharun Sudhir’s stable

Set in 2004, Elumale evokes nostalgia with the help of vintage Nokia phones, movie posters and hit songs from the time playing on the radio. The writing is razor-sharp.
Last Updated : 05 September 2025, 08:48 IST
4/5
Director:Punit Rangaswamy
Cast:Raanna, Priyanka Achar, Kishore, Nagabharana, Jagapati Babu
Nagabharana and Priyanka Achar in the film.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Published 05 September 2025, 08:48 IST
