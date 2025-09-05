<p>Melbourne: Spinner <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Ravichandran%20Ashwin">Ravichandran Ashwin</a> could be the first high-profile Indian cricketer to play in the Big Bash League (BBL) after being approached by the Australian board, according to a media report on Friday.</p>. <p>Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg is in talks with the spinner, who ended his Indian Premier League (IPL) career last month, over a possible stint Down Under this season, according to www.cricbuzz.com.</p>.Ravichandran Ashwin retires from IPL. <p>"To get someone with Ashwin's credentials to come over here for the BBL will be great at so many levels," Greenberg told the website.</p>. <p>"He's a champion cricketer, who will bring a lot to the Big Bash and to our cricket summer."</p>. <p>While several members of the Indian women's team play in the BBL, the country's board does not allow its contracted male players to play in overseas leagues.</p>. <p>Ashwin, who turns 39 this month, was India's frontline test spinner before he quit international cricket last year.</p>