DH Toon | Charges incoming

Jharkhand’s JMM-led coalition government headed by Chief Minister Champai Soren won the vote of confidence in the assembly on Monday.



Seventy-seven MLAs were present in the assembly during the voting. The ruling alliance comprises the JMM, Congress and the RJD while it is supported from outside by the lone CPIML(L) legislator.

JMM legislature party leader Champai Soren took oath as the chief minister of Jharkhand on February 2, after his predecessor Hemant Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate last week in a money laundering case.



