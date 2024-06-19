Four friends killed as car collides with truck in Jharkhand's Dhanbad

Dhanbad: Four friends travelling in a car were killed and one received serious injury after their vehicle was hit by a truck in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Loharbarwa, around 190 km from Jharkhand's capital Ranchi, around Tuesday midnight.

Deputy Superintendent of Police ( Govindpur range), Shankar Kanti said that all four bodies were sent for post-mortem examination, while the injured was admitted at Nirmal Mahto Medical College and Hospital in Dhanbad.