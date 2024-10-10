From Ayodhya's Ram temple to Jharkhand's culture, theme-based Durga Puja pandals amaze visitors

<p>Ranchi: From Ayodhya's Ram temple to Jharkhand's rich art and culture, community Durga Pujas in Ranchi have left visitors spellbound with varied themes.</p>.<p>A pandal depicting Ayodhya's Ram temple on Ranchi's Old Vidhan Sabha Ground is a major crowd-puller this Durga Puja, with visitors queuing up to have a glimpse of the grand temple's replica.</p>.<p>Sri Ramlala puja committee general secretary Kunal Ajmani said that many devotees might not have gotten the opportunity to visit Ayodhya to have a glimpse of Lord Ram so far.</p>.<p>"We tried to fulfil their desire through a replica of the Ram temple here," he said.</p>.Durga Puja begins on sombre note in Bengal, no breakthrough in talks between state govt and protesting junior doctors.<p>The pandal is around 170 feet in height and 120 feet in width and a 19-feet idol of Goddess Durga has been installed in it.</p>.<p>Around Rs 1 crore has been spent on the pandal, puja committee office-bearers said.</p>.<p>Adrika Bhattacharjee, a pandal hopper, said that the marquee looked exactly like Ram temple.</p>.<p>"I believe it would be one of the best pandals in the city as well as the state," she said.</p>.<p>Organisers of RR Sporting Club Durga Puja depicted the beauty of Jharkhand's artistic heritage by decorating the pandal with Sohrai paintings.</p>.<p>Sohrai is a tribal traditional art based on themes of nature such as forest, animals and people and they are mostly done by women.</p>.<p>Vickey Yadav, a member of the committee, said that vibrant depiction of Jharkhand's art and culture was pulling crowds. He said that artisans from West Bengal have given shape to the pandal.</p>.<p>Sri Sri Bandhgari Durga Puja Committee has come up with a unique theme of bird conservation.</p>.<p>Birds' nests have been created using bamboo straws and pots and models of various birds have been displayed.</p>.<p>The office bearers of the committee said that they tried to give a message of bird conservation at a time when birds' shelters – trees -- are being destroyed in cities in the name of development.</p>.<p>The OCC Bangla Durga Puja Committee, which is celebrating the 54th year of the puja, erected a replica of a royal palace of Rajasthan and over 30 artisans from Kolkata have given a grand look to it, with the marquee witnessing huge footfall over the last two days.</p>.<p>Another ancient palace of Rajasthan depicted by Bharatiya Yuvak Sangh at Bakri Bazar has also emerged as a major attraction among pandal hoppers. Ranchi Railway Durga Puja Committee depicted Coimbatore's Adiyogi statue through its pandal.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the Ranchi district administration said elaborate arrangements for security and traffic management have been made for the festival period.</p>.<p>Additional security personnel have been deployed and CCTV cameras installed at strategic locations. Besides, drone cameras have also been deployed at prominent pandals, a senior police officer said.</p>.<p>In a bid to maintain law and order during Durga Puja and deal with anti-social elements, a mock drill was conducted at Police Line, Kanke Road on Wednesday.</p>.<p>Entry of heavy vehicles to Ranchi city has been prohibited for 20 hours, from 8 am to 4 am the next day till October 13, while traffic has been diverted along various routes in the city during the puja period.</p>