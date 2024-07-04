Hemant Soren to take oath as Jharkhand Chief Minister at 5 pm today

JMM leader Hemant Soren is set to take oath as Jharkhand Chief Minister for the third time on Thursday at 5 pm, PTI reports quoting its ally Congress' state president Rajesh Thakur.

It was reported earlier that Jharkhand Governor C P Radhakrishnan invited former CM Hemant Soren to form the government in the state and he would take oath on July 7.

Earlier in the day, several I.N.D.I.A. bloc leaders were invited to Raj Bhavan, a day after Champai Soren resigned as CM to pave way for Hemant.

Hemant Soren walked out of jail on June 28, after receiving bail from the Jharkhand High Court in a money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

