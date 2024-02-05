If voted to power, I.N.D.I.A. bloc will remove 50 per cent cap on reservation: Rahul Gandhi

"The Congress, the JMM stood against them together and government was saved. They do this in all opposition-ruled states through probe agencies and money power. They (BJP) are attacking democracy, Constitution and want to suppress the voice of the people. The I.N.D.I.A. coalition will not let voice of democracy be suppressed," the Congress leader asserted at the rally held during his Manipur-to-Maharashtra Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.