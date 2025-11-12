<p>Latehar (Jharkhand), Two Maoists - a sub-zonal commander carrying a bounty of Rs 5 lakh, and an area commander from the Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP) - surrendered before the police in Jharkhand’s Latehar district on Wednesday, police officials said.</p><p>The two were identified as sub-zonal commander Brajesh Yadav alias Rakesh Ji of Gumla district and area commander Awdhesh Lohra alias Rohit Lohra of Latehar district.</p>.'21 Maoists surrendered in Chhattisgarh': Amit Shah vows to eradicate menace by March 26.<p>Superintendent of Police (SP) Kumar Gaurav said, “Two active Maoists of the JJMP have surrendered today. There are 10 pending cases against Brajesh Yadav. He was working as a sub-zonal commander carrying a bounty of Rs 5 lakh.” He said that Awdhesh Lohra of Herhanj area in Latehar has also surrendered. In all, five cases are pending against him.</p><p>"Both have surrendered before us under the aegis of the state government's initiative 'Nai Disha' policy'. All the benefits under this policy are being given to their families," Gaurav said.</p><p>Meanwhile, Shailendra Kumar Sinha, Inspector General (IG) of the Palamu range, said, “This is a big achievement for Latehar police. It is the consequence of the joint efforts of the police and the public that two of the extremists have surrendered.” </p>