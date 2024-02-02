JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajharkhand

Jharkhand's Champai Soren govt to seek trust vote on Feb 5: Minister

JMM legislature party leader Champai Soren took oath as the Chief Minister earlier in the day.
Last Updated 02 February 2024, 10:51 IST

Follow Us

Ranchi: The Champai Soren-led coalition government in Jharkhand will seek trust vote on February 5, minister Alamgir Alam said on Friday after a Cabinet meeting.

JMM legislature party leader Champai Soren took oath as the Chief Minister earlier in the day.

"The floor test to prove majority by the JMM-led alliance in the state will be held on February 5 on the first day of a two-day assembly session," Alam told PTI.

The decision was taken in the first cabinet meeting of the government, chaired by Chief Minister Champai Soren.

Soren was administered the oath of office by Governor C P Radhakrishnan at the Raj Bhavan here.

Along with him, senior Congress leader Alamgir Alam and RJD leader Satyanand Bhokta took oath as ministers.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 02 February 2024, 10:51 IST)
Indian PoliticsJharkhand

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT