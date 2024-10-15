Home
Jharkhand cabinet approves funds for new colleges, polytechnics

A total of 29 decisions were taken by the cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 October 2024, 20:54 IST

Published 14 October 2024, 20:54 IST
India NewsEducationJharkhandHemant Soren

