india jharkhand

Jharkhand cabinet nod to hike financial assistance for women to Rs 30,000 per year from Rs 12,000

The BJP has promised women of the state financial assistance of Rs 25,000 per year if it is voted to power.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 October 2024, 14:05 IST

Published 14 October 2024, 14:05 IST
India NewsJharkhandHemant Soren

