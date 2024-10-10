Jharkhand CM announces one-day state mourning to condole demise of Ratan Tata
'A one-day state mourning has been declared following the demise of former chairman of Tata Group and Padma Vibhushan Shri Ratan Tata ji, who gave world recognition to a backward state of the country like Jharkhand,' Soren said.
झारखंड जैसे देश के पिछड़े राज्य को विश्व में पहचान दिलाने वाले टाटा समूह के पूर्व चेयरमैन एवं पद्मविभूषण श्री रतन टाटा जी के देहावसान पर एक दिवसीय राज्यकीय शोक की घोषणा की जाती है। pic.twitter.com/HS5CzpH4mn