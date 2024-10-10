Home
Jharkhand

Jharkhand CM announces one-day state mourning to condole demise of Ratan Tata

'A one-day state mourning has been declared following the demise of former chairman of Tata Group and Padma Vibhushan Shri Ratan Tata ji, who gave world recognition to a backward state of the country like Jharkhand,' Soren said.
PTI
Last Updated : 09 October 2024, 21:01 IST

Published 09 October 2024, 21:01 IST
Jharkhand Hemant Soren Death Ratan Tata State Mourning

