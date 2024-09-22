Jharkhand High Court directs state government to file response to petition on internet suspension

Ranchi: The Jharkhand High Court on Saturday directed the state government to respond to a petition, mentioning under which provisions and policies internet services in the state were suspended for several hours during the day.
A division bench of justices Ananda Sen and Anubha Rawat Chaudhary was hearing the petition filed by Jharkhand State Bar Council chairman Rajendra Krishna questioning the government in keeping internet services suspended for more than five hours on Saturday.
Krishna wrote a letter to Acting Chief Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad through the registrar general of the high court, mentioning the notification of the government by which internet services in the state remained suspended from 8 am to 1.30 pm on September 21.
As per the notification, internet services will also remain suspended on September 22 on account of the Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination (JGGLCCE).
Based on the letter sent by the bar council chairman, the division bench held court during the day.
The bench directed the government to file its response to the petition within four weeks.
However, the high court did not prohibit the government from suspending internet services on September 22.
Krishna, during the hearing, said that due to the suspension of internet services, all commercial activities, including banking and transport, were grossly affected.
“The people of the state were kept at a standstill due to the action of the government. If the government intends to hold five exams in a month, will the state administration suspend all internet services on the dates the exams will be held,” Krishna said before the court.
The matter will again be posted for hearing after four weeks.
Published 22 September 2024, 02:17 IST