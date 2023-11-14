JOIN US
Homeindiajharkhand

Jharkhand officials leave for Uttarakhand to provide help in rescue of trapped workers

Last Updated 14 November 2023, 06:16 IST

Ranchi: A three-member team of Jharkhand government officials have left for Uttarakhand to provide help in the rescue of workers who were trapped after a portion of an under-construction tunnel collapsed, an official said on Tuesday.

Around 36 workers, including 10 from Jharkhand, were feared trapped after a portion of an under-construction tunnel between Silkyara and Dandalgaon in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand collapsed on Sunday morning.

Three government officials, including JAP-IT (Jharkhand Agency for Promotion of Information Technology) CEO Bhuvnesh Pratap Singh, and joint labour commissioners Rajesh Prasad and Robert Lakra, left for Uttarakhand on Monday on the direction of Chief Minister Hemant Soren to provide immediate relief and help in the rescue of workers hailing from the eastern state, an official statement said.

The chief minister has wished for the speedy recovery of all the workers trapped in the tunnel.

(Published 14 November 2023, 06:16 IST)
India NewsUttarakhandJharkhand

