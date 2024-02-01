'Jharkhand Tiger' to rule over the mineral-rich state

Bengaluru: A man from a humble background, Champai Soren crossed a personal milestone when the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leadership on Wednesday handed him the CM mantle of the mineral-rich state.
A matriculate and father of seven children, Champai entered the political arena during the agitation for a separate Jharkhand state. It was during this time that he started working closely with Shibu Soren, and earned the moniker Jharkhand Tiger’.
Hailing from a tribal family, Champai is a seasoned politician who has been representing the Serikela Assembly constituency for more than three decades since 1991. He first won the seat as an Independent candidate during a crucial by-election.
He was appointed cabinet minister in the BJP government led by Arjun Munda. He held important portfolios during this period, and served as a minister from September 11, 2010, to January 18, 2013.
Champai Soren is currently cabinet minister of transport, and Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes welfare in the Jharkhand government.
He is the son of Simal Soren, a farmer, and is not related to the Hemant Soren family.