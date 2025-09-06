Menu
Jharkhand: Wife murders 'alcoholic' husband, buries body in house

The body of the husband will be exhumed on Saturday and will be sent to Shahid Nirmal Mahato Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem, police said.
Last Updated : 06 September 2025, 06:23 IST
Published 06 September 2025, 06:23 IST
India NewsCrimeJharkhand

