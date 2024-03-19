JMM Jama legislator Sita Soren resigns from party

Ranchi: In a blow to the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Jama legislator Sita Soren tendered her resignation from the party on Tuesday, citing allegations of being sidelined along with her family.

In her resignation letter addressed to the party's supremo and her father-in-law, Shibu Soren, Sita expressed her grievances, stating that following the demise of her husband, Durga Soren, the party failed to provide adequate support to her and her family.

Sita lamented and said she was feeling neglected and reluctantly decided to tender her resignation from the primary membership of the party.