Man abducted, strangled in running car in Jharkhand

After committing the crime around 10.30 am on Thursday, the abductors dumped the body of Dr B Mandal near Bhalki forest under the jurisdiction of Kowali police station in East Singhbhum district, the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Seraikela-Kharswan, Mukesh Kumar Lunayat, said.

The body was dumped about 34 km away from the incident spot, the SP said.

Asked whether the victim was a qualified doctor or a rural medical practitioner, Lunayat said it is yet to be confirmed, but the clinic was registered in the name of his dentist son.

An investigation is underway, he said, adding that the cause of the murder is yet to be established even though two locals, detained by Kowali police, have confessed to the crime.

The car used during the crime was impounded.