Navy to join search for missing trainer aircraft, body found in dam

Jamshedpur: A team of the Indian Navy was set to join the search for the trainer aircraft that went missing with a pilot and a trainee shortly after it took off from an aerodrome in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur, officials said on Thursday.

As the search continued in the reservoir of the Chandil dam, where it was suspected to have crashed on Tuesday, a body was found floating this morning, they said.

The 19-member Navy team along with equipment reached Ranchi around 12.50 am.