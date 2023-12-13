Odisha cash haul: I-T dept deploys ground scanning radar in Ranchi

Ranchi: The Income-tax (IT) department has deployed a ground scanning radar machine at Congress MP Dhiraj Sahu's house in Ranchi as part of its ongoing searches against an Odisha-based distillery firm owned by the leader's family and linked entities in which it has made a record cash haul of Rs 351 crore, official sources said Wednesday.

The device with a laptop screen on top was wheeled in at a location in the Jharkhand capital late Tuesday night as the tax department suspected presence of some items beneath the ground surface.

The premise is the joint family house of Sahu and is being guarded by a contingent of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

The radar device was deployed to check beneath the surface, the sources told PTI, and added that nothing was found during the machine search.

The tax department has made the 'highest-ever' cash seizure of Rs 351 crore during raids against the Bhubaneswar-headquartered Boudh Distillery Pvt. Ltd. (BDPL).