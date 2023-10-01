One has to face consequences for mistakes: Jharkhand Guv on CM’s mining lease case

He also said, "I am repeatedly telling them (Government) to take strong action against the Naxals. You do the combing operation and you use all your intelligence. If you want, I will get all the information from the central intelligence so that we can crush this red terrorism in Jharkhand. Already we lost three personnel after I took over...This is very painful and worrisome."

The governor said he had talked to the chief minister about the killing of security personnel by red rebels.