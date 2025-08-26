Menu
Resolution in Jharkhand Assembly against SIR of electoral rolls

The resolution was moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Radhakrishna Kishore amid demonstrations by ruling coalition members, which led to two adjournments of the House proceedings.
Last Updated : 26 August 2025, 12:14 IST
Published 26 August 2025, 12:14 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsJharkhandEC

