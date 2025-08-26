Resolution in Jharkhand Assembly against SIR of electoral rolls

<p>Ranchi: A resolution opposing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls was moved in the Jharkhand assembly on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The resolution was moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Radhakrishna Kishore amid demonstrations by ruling coalition members, which led to two adjournments of the House proceedings.</p>.EC hiding behind district magistrates, lekhpals given free rein: Akhilesh Yadav.<p>"Given the sentiments of the House and after consultation with the leader of the House, Chief Minister Hemant Soren, I move a resolution on behalf of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc to oppose the SIR of electoral rolls by the Election Commission," Kishore said.</p>.<p>He alleged that the SIR was intended to directly benefit the ruling dispensation at the Centre.</p>.<p>"SIR is an attempt to weaken the parliamentary democracy and deprive the poor and downtrodden," he alleged. </p>