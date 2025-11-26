<p>Mangaluru: Deputy Commissioner Darshan H V on Wednesday conducted an inspection of the collapsed footbridge built across the backwaters of Nethravathi River in Jeppinamogaru at Ullal Hoige by travelling to the spot in a boat.</p><p>Many years ago, a footbridge was constructed along the Netravathi riverbank in Ward 54 of the Mangaluru City Corporation limits to help residents walk along the river and access the city easily. The structure, however, collapsed four years ago. </p>.High level meeting at Mangaluru International Airport ahead of PM Modi's visit.<p>More than 300 families reside in the area, and the footbridge has served as a convenient pedestrian link. The collapse caused significant inconvenience to local residents, who have since been demanding repairs or reconstruction. </p><p>Responding to these concerns, the Deputy Commissioner, accompanied by MCC Commissioner Ravichandra Naik, visited the site by boat and carried out a detailed inspection. </p><p>DC Darshan said that a technical opinion would be taken regarding repair or reconstruction of the footbridge, and a decision would be taken shortly. </p>