Tribal activists threaten self-immolation if Sarna not declared a religion during PM Modi's visit to Jharkhand

Jamshedpur: Tribal activists on Saturday threatened self immolation if Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not make any announcement on the long-standing demand for recognition of Sarna religion during his proposed November 15 visit to Jharkhand.

The activists will also observe a fast between 10 am to 1 PMpm in Jharkhand and other states on the day in support of the demand, 'Adivasi Sengel Abhiyan' (ASA) president Salkhan Murmu said.

Modi is scheduled to visit Ulihatu, the birth place of tribal icon Birsa Munda, in Khunti district of the state on his birth anniversary on November 15, which is also the Jharkhand Foundation day.

The threat was issued by two activists of the ASA but their decision on it was made independently, Murmu said.

"We are expecting the prime minister to make an announcement on our long-standing demand for the recognition of a separate 'Sarna' religion ... If he does not make the Centre's stand clear over our demand, the two activists have decided to immolate themselves at 4 pm at Ulihatu and Bokaro," Murmur, a former parliamentarian said.