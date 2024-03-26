JOIN US
Home

Two killed, three injured as two motorcycles collide head-on in Jharkhand's Palamu

The Patan police station in-charge Chandrasekhar Yadav said that three people were on a motorcycle while two others were on another motorbike coming from the opposite direction.
Last Updated 26 March 2024, 09:33 IST

Medininagar: Two people were killed, and three others injured when two motorcycles collided head-on in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Tuesday morning, police said.

The incident happened at Kokarsa village, around 195 km from Jharkhand's capital Ranchi.

Patan police station in-charge Chandrasekhar Yadav said three people were on a motorcycle while two others were on another motorbike coming from the opposite direction.

"Both the motorcycles collided head-on and two persons out of three on a motorcycle were killed. Three others were injured. They were admitted to hospital," he said.

The deceased were identified as Lakhan Bhuiyan (22) and Jitu Bhuiyan (23).

(Published 26 March 2024, 09:33 IST)
