Two minor girls gang-raped in Jharkhand's Palamu

The two girls belonging to Dalit families were returning home from the Naudiha puja fair in Saraidih on Friday when the accused caught them and committed the crime, the police officer said.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 October 2024, 20:11 IST

Published 13 October 2024, 20:11 IST
India NewsCrimeJharkhandPalamu

