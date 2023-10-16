Journalists' bodies write to Prez decrying 'draconian laws' and diminishing press freedom

New Delhi: Eight media bodies and a lawyers’ union on Monday jointly wrote to President Droupadi Murmu, seeking her intervention to protect freedom of media and the occupation and livelihood of journalists, claiming that the use of “draconian laws” against journalists had gone up “exponentially”.

The letter said that under some of these draconian laws, authorities have used their “unfettered right” to seize equipment such as phones, laptops and hard disks that are a source of livelihood for the media community. These laws do not provide for bail where incarceration is the norm and not the exception, it said.

Though the letter did not mention it or any other instance, the letter came against the backdrop of the arrest of NewsClick founder-editor Prabir Purakayastha and HR Head Amit Chakrabarty under UAPA and seizure of equipment of 44 other journalists, consultants and non-journalist staff, accusing the portal of using foreign fund to run Chinese propaganda.