Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Judges are human beings; personal criticism must be avoided: Supreme Court

'In a given case, after writing several sound judgments, a judge may commit an error in one judgment due to the pressure of work or otherwise,' the bench said.
shish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi
Last Updated : 22 November 2024, 14:49 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 November 2024, 14:49 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtJudiciaryJudges

Follow us on :

Follow Us