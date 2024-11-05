Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Justice Nagarathna objects to CJI’s remark on Justice V R Krishna Iyer

The nine-judge bench by a majority judgment held that all privately owned properties do not qualify as community resources to be taken over by the state for the common good.
shish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi
Last Updated : 05 November 2024, 12:43 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 November 2024, 12:43 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtB V Nagarathna

Follow us on :

Follow Us