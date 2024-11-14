Justice Surya Kant nominated as chairman of SC Legal Service Committee

The post was earlier held by Justice B R Gavai, who has recently been nominated as the Executive Chairman of the National Legal Services Authority.

The Supreme Court Legal Services Committee plays a vital role in ensuring access to justice for all, particularly for marginalised and underprivileged sections of society who may face financial or social barriers in accessing the highest court of the country, a press release stated.

Justice Surya Kant would assume the office of the Chief Justice of India upon retirement of second senior most judge Justice B R Gavai on November 23, 2025. His term as the CJI will last till February 9, 2027.