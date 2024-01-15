Aviation minister Scindia lists out steps to tackle delays as fog hits flight ops

The unprecedented fog situation in the national capital had forced the authorities to shut down operations for some time even on CAT III runways in the capital, the minister said.

A CAT III landing is a precision approach that allows aircraft to land safely in low-visibility conditions.

"The decision was taken keeping passenger safety in mind, which remains the foremost priority for all in the aviation ecosystem," he added.

Apart from the SOP by the aviation body, Scindia added that Delhi's IGI airport has now been asked to immediately expedite the operationalisation of the CAT III-enabled 4th runway in addition to the existing CAT III-enabled runway.