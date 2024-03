Kamal Haasan slams Centre over tax share given to Tamil Nadu

Haasan, who founded the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) party in 2018, without directly naming the Central government or the BJP, said out of every rupee contributed in taxes collected from the state, only 29 paisa is returned to the state.

It is not known if the tax revenue collected by the Centre reached "brothers," as they too come to Tamil Nadu for 'coolie' work, Haasan said without elaborating further. "Where it is going (tax collected from Tamil Nadu and contributed to the Centre)," he asked.

Kamal Haasan launched his campaign here in support of the DMK-led alliance which includes the Congress and Left parties. Haasan's party has been assured a Rajya Sabha seat in 2025 by Chief Minister M K Stalin. MNM is not contesting the Lok Sabha polls.