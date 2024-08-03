Kangana Ranaut reacts on Imane Khelif row, compares it to 'male beating female in physical abuse scenario'

Actress and politician Kangana Ranaut reacted to the ongoing controversy on women's 66 kg boxing match at the Paris Olympics 2024 by comparing Imane Khelif's punch to a 'male beating a female in physical abuse scenario'.
Italian boxer Angela Carini pulled out of the Paris Olympics after she sustained a series of crunching blows from her Algerian opponent Imane Khelif, who last year failed a gender eligibility test at the World Championships.
Khelif landed multiple punches in the first 30 seconds before a powerful punch to Carini's nose prompted the Italian to raise her hand and return to her corner.
"I am a fighter. My father taught me to be a warrior. When I am in the ring, I use that mindset, the mindset of a warrior, a winning mindset," Carini said after abandoning the bout. "This time I couldn’t make it."
This particular match sparked a debate. Kangana Ranaut on Thursday posted on her Instagram story about the match and called the woke culture 'unfair'.
She wrote, "This girl had to fight 7 feet tall naturally born male, who has all body parts like a natural male, he looks and behaves like a man, he beat her in the boxing ring like a male beats a female in physical abuse scenario but he says he identifies as a female so guess who won the women’s boxing match? Woke culture is the most unfair and unjust practice. Speak up before it’s your baby girl whose job or medal taken away #SaveWomensSports."
Kangana Ranaut reacts to the Paris Olympics' Gender blunder. pic.twitter.com/QmxXYOW0rd— Viju 🇮🇳 (@mallubang77) August 2, 2024
Kangana Ranaut posted another story later where she supported homosexuals and expressed her 'love' for homosexuals.
As per the report by The Indian Express, she wrote, "So basically to be able to have a woke relationship (homosexual relationship) one partner must play female role and the other one must play a male role. They love to play stereotypical male female archetypes but simultaneously encourage regular women to be masculine and men to be effeminate in the name of feminism. Hmmm… strange!!"
She also added that homosexuals 'deserve better' and that there is a need to make a safe world for them.
"Honestly I love homosexuals some of my closest friends are homosexuals and they are very talented and exceptionally brilliant that’s why I think they don’t have to imitate anyone for acceptance they don’t need to play cheap atrocious inauthentic copies of men or women. They are super brilliant, they should come out exactly the way God made them, there should not be any need to be in denial of your natural self, they must accept themselves and should focus on shining in every field and not be overtly frivolous or sexual, they must bring dignity and value to their community. They deserve better and we must make a safe world for them where they can be their natural authentic self and get equal opportunities," she wrote in the story.
(With Reuters inputs)