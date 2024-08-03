Kangana Ranaut reacts on Imane Khelif row, compares it to 'male beating female in physical abuse scenario'

Actress and politician Kangana Ranaut reacted to the ongoing controversy on women's 66 kg boxing match at the Paris Olympics 2024 by comparing Imane Khelif's punch to a 'male beating a female in physical abuse scenario'.

Italian boxer Angela Carini pulled out of the Paris Olympics after she sustained a series of crunching blows from her Algerian opponent Imane Khelif, who last year failed a gender eligibility test at the World Championships.

Khelif landed multiple punches in the first 30 seconds before a powerful punch to Carini's nose prompted the Italian to raise her hand and return to her corner.

"I am a fighter. My father taught me to be a warrior. When I am in the ring, I use that mindset, the mindset of a warrior, a winning mindset," Carini said after abandoning the bout. "This time I couldn’t make it."