Kapil Sibal slams Dhankhar for 'frequently interrupting' members in Rajya Sabha

In his remarks in the Lok Sabha on July 2, Modi had said, "No matter how many numbers they claim, when we came in 2014, our strength in the Rajya Sabha was very low, and the Chair's inclination was somewhat on the other side. But we did not waver from our resolve to serve the country with pride."

While Modi did not name anyone, former vice president Ansari was the chairman of the Rajya Sabha from August 2012 to August 2017.