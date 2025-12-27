<p>New Delhi: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was unable to secure an exclusive meeting with the Congress party's top leadership to discuss state political developments during his two-day visit to the national capital, as they were preoccupied.</p><p>The Chief Minister, who was in Delhi to attend the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, had sought an appointment with senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday.</p><p> However, Gandhi's office informed the CM that the leader was occupied with other commitments on Saturday and would be travelling abroad.</p> .Siddaramaiah’s camp plans mega AHINDA meet as show of strength .<p> As Rahul Gandhi is expected to be out of the country for two weeks, the CM was advised to return after mid-January.</p><p>The Chief Minister is likely to visit the national capital in mid-January, most probably after the Sankranti festival, to meet Rahul Gandhi and seek approval for a cabinet reshuffle, souces close to him told DH. </p><p>The CM is keen on reshuffling the cabinet ahead of the Budget session, expected in March, by dropping around 10 ministers and inducting new faces.</p> .<p>However, the Chief Minister declined to respond to any questions regarding the cabinet reshuffle or state political developments.</p><p>Separately, the CM while speaking to media defended the Greater Bengaluru Authority's (GBA) decision to demolish illegal structures on government land in Kogilu village, Yelahanka, Bengaluru.</p> .<p>He stated that the GBA had taken action strictly in accordance with the law to protect public land and ensure public safety. The illegal settlement had encroached on a quarry site used for solid waste disposal, making it extremely unsafe for human habitation, he said. </p><p> Notices had been issued prior to the eviction drive. The illegal settlers had come from other states. On humanitarian grounds, the GBA authorities are making alternative arrangements for their accommodation, he said.</p>