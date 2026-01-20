<p>Dharwad: As many as 1.6 lakh eligible students haven’t received the Karnataka government’s post-matric scholarship for backward classes and minority communities in the last two academic years, with several students expressing fear that the prolonged delay could force them to discontinue their studies. </p>.<p>According to government data, overall 16.17 lakh students applied for the Backward Classes and Minority (BCM) scholarship in the 2023-24 and 2024-25 academic years. While 13.91 lakh applicants were found eligible, 12.31 lakh of them received the amount, leaving out around 1.6 lakh students. </p>.<p>Among them, the scholarship of 31,413 students have been pending for the academic years 2023-24, 2024-25 and 2025-26. Another 1.28 lakh students haven’t received the same scholarship for the years 2024-25 and 2025-26. </p>.<p>For the 2025-26 academic year, 5.18 lakh students have applied for the scholarship till December. The scrutiny of these applications is yet to be completed. </p>.<p>Beneficiaries of the scholarship include students pursuing PUC, degree and PG courses across the state. </p>.Bridging governance and scholarship.<p>The Backward Classes Welfare Department said the Finance Department was yet to release funds for disbursing the scholarships.</p>.<p>Under the post-matric BCM scholarship, the government provides Rs 15,000 per year to each eligible student. Those belonging to nomadic and semi-nomadic communities are eligible for an additional Rs 4,000.</p>.<p>For 2023–24, as many as 8.04 lakh students had applied for scholarship. After scrutiny, 7.4 lakh were declared eligible.</p>.<p>While 7.08 lakh students received amount, 31,413 students were left out.</p>.<p>The number of applicants increased in 2024–25, to 8.13 lakh. Of these, 6.51 lakh students were declared eligible, but only 5.23 lakh received scholarship amount. As many as 1.28 lakh students are awaiting disbursal.</p>.<p>“I applied when I joined, I am now in my third year and have not received it even once,” said Chitra from Dharwad.</p>.<p>Recently, students of College of Agriculture in Dharwad staged a protest for scholarships. Sanat Totiger, president of Students’ Association, University of Agricultural Sciences, Dharwad, told DH that scholarships had not been released for past 2 years.</p>.<p>Totiger said earlier, OBC and minority students received Rs 38,000 as scholarship, covering nearly 50% of college fees. Adding to students’ woes, Totiger said, the government reduced amount to Rs 15,000 from 2024, even as college and hostel fees increased to nearly Rs 1.25 lakh.</p>.<p>Another student, Mahadev, said he visited BCW department more than 10 times, but to no avail.</p>.<p>Acknowledging the delay, Backward Classes Welfare Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi said the department would soon disburse pending scholarships.</p>.<p>BCW commissioner Dayanand K A stated the finance department had given approval for the proposal seeking funds for disbursement of scholarships a couple of days ago and the process to clear dues is underway. </p>