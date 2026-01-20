Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

1.6 lakh BC, minority students in distress without scholarship

The Backward Classes Welfare Department said the Finance Department was yet to release funds for disbursing the scholarships.
Last Updated : 19 January 2026, 21:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 January 2026, 21:59 IST
Educationscholarship

Follow us on :

Follow Us