india > karnataka

100 kg of sandalwood seized from a house in Karnataka's Hanur

Acting on a tip-off, the department officials of the Malai Mahadeshwara Wildlife Sanctuary buffer zone conducted a raid on the house and found sandalwood pieces stored in four bags.
Last Updated : 13 October 2025, 18:20 IST
Published 13 October 2025, 18:20 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaSandalwoodhanur

