<p>Hanur (Chamarajanagar district): The Forest Department officials seized 100 kg of sandalwood illegally stored in a house at Mangala village in the taluk on Sunday.</p><p>Acting on a tip-off, the department officials of the Malai Mahadeshwara Wildlife Sanctuary buffer zone conducted a raid on the house and found sandalwood pieces stored in four bags.</p> .Scribe among two arrested for illegal transportation of sandalwood in Karnataka's Mudigere.<p>The sandalwood pieces were also hidden in an almirah. The officials took a woman, Devamma, who was at the house during the raid, into custody.</p><p>During the inquiry, it was found that the prime suspect, who is at large, has been involved in storing the sandalwood pieces illegally and selling them for several years. Search is on to nab him, the officials said.</p>